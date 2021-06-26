South Africa

Bakkie buyer held for ‘duping dealership with fraudulent documents’

26 June 2021 - 16:35
East London man bust for allegedly using fraudulent documents to buy a car.
East London man bust for allegedly using fraudulent documents to buy a car.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly buying a car using fraudulent documents.

The 34-year-old will appear in court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said he was arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that on Jan. 21, 2018 the suspect went to buy a new Ford Ranger bakkie from Eastern Cape Motors,” said Mgolodela.

“It is reported that the suspect submitted fraudulent supporting documents along with the application for vehicle asset finance, which includes the bank statements, proof of employment and income.

Hawks flag down suspect who ‘drove off in Range Rover after duping bank’

A suspected fraudster's flashy wheels have seized up after the Hawks discovered the Range Rover was allegedly bought with the help of forged ...
News
1 week ago

“The financial institution that received the application could not detect any misrepresentation upon scrutinising the document, and thus approved the application.”

The transaction was scrutinised when the suspect failed to pay.

“It is further alleged that the financial service provider on realising that the suspect never made a single payment, embarked on an endeavour to trace the client in vain. It is then that the documents presented were rechecked and proved to have been fraudulent,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Secretary gets 15 years in jail for R11.5m Road Accident Fund fiddle

An Eastern Cape secretary will spend the next 15 years behind bars for swindling the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of more than R11m.
News
7 hours ago

Hawks bust two suspects for dealing in rhino horns worth R2.4m

The Hawks have swooped on two suspects for dealing in rhino horns worth R2.4m.
News
1 hour ago

Businessman bust for selling R2.3m in funeral policies without 'required documentation'

A Cape Town businessman who collected R2.3m for unauthorised funeral policies will spend the next three years under correctional supervision.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...