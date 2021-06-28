Delta variant is dominating SA’s third wave: 5 things you need to know about the Covid-19 strain

SA is battling not only the rise in Covid-19 infections but a variant which is worrying scientists, the Delta strain, which is more infectious than others found in the country thus far.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi raised the alarm on Saturday during a press briefing and said the number of infections in the third wave had already surpassed the rate of infections in the first and would likely surpass the rate of the second wave too.

Hospitalisations are on the rise in the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and Gauteng, but other provinces could soon see a spike as well, Kubayi said in a press briefing.

Here are five important things we know about the Delta variant so far: