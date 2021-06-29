The women who led the Ingonyama Trust case to victory

Hletshelweni Lina Nkosi is a 64-year-old pensioner who lives on a piece of land in Maphaya village in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal. The descendant of labour tenants, she grew up with her late sister on a commercial farm and now lives with her grandchildren and her sister’s grandchildren in the village.

“My sister and I pooled together all we had to purchase this land from izinduna (headmen) and the local leader. We did this because we wanted to have a land where our children could grow up without facing the hardships of being labour tenants on white-owned farms.

“After we acquired the land we tried our best to build a house, myself and my sister. I used to sell meat and other items in pension payout points,” she said.

But the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) came to Jozini around 2012 announcing that everyone had to sign leases to protect their land from anyone who wanted to “steal” it. “They told us that those who did not sign will lose their land. But when I went to sign, I was told that I cannot be allowed to sign alone because I am a woman and I must bring along a male relative to co-sign with me,” said Nkosi.

“I was then forced to bring along my then partner and we were allowed to sign. After a while this partner wanted to kick me and my grandchildren out of the house and he was supported by some izinduna. But God intervened and the partner died of natural causes before he could kick us out.”