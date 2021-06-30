Delta variant dominant in Gauteng can possibly cause ‘more severe disease’

It has been confirmed the coronavirus Delta variant is dominant in Gauteng, accounting for 53% of infections, and is quickly taking over in the rest of the country and accounting for 45% of infections.

Preliminary data suggests this variant can cause more severe disease.

This “emphasises the need for all individuals in SA to limit their movements to essential activities only”.

The data was gleaned from genome sequencing done by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in SA, which includes top sequencing facilities at universities around the country.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the network found during May this year 70% of 680 genomes were the Beta variant.

In June, this had dropped to 39% and the Delta variant had shot up to 45%.