'Premature' to predict at which prison Zuma will serve his time: correctional services

Details of former president Jacob Zuma's pending incarceration will only be finalised when he is formally admitted as a prisoner.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that it was “premature to predict” in which prison Zuma would be serving his sentence.

“It is difficult to predict when you don’t have that person in front of you, or a warrant of detention. It is only at that point, once the person has been brought to us and we have a warrant of detention, that we make an assessment and then determine the centre that would house that person,” he said.

When asked if Zuma, a diabetic, would receive diabetic-friendly meals or medical treatment behind bars, Nxumalo said the former president was not yet in the correctional services system, therefore it would be difficult to answer these questions.

“We can't make that assumption. We don’t have Mr Zuma in our system. We can when he will be processed, assessed and admitted.

“I am now talking in general, but if he has a medical condition, it would be addressed. At this stage, we really cannot say anything,” he said.