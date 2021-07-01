South Africa

Drought a distant memory as Cape Town braces for more rain

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
01 July 2021 - 14:02
Persistent rain has led to localised flooding in parts of Cape Town.
Persistent rain has led to localised flooding in parts of Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Mopping up continued in Cape Town on Thursday after several days of continuous rain, with more forecast to arrive on Thursday evening and at the weekend.

The city's transport department was providing sandbags to raise the floor level of dwellings in the worst affected areas, including informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Mfuleni, Langa, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay.

City authorities were also helping to provide meals and blankets in priority areas. “Some formal residential areas too have been affected in Belmont Park in Kraaifontein, Goedmond in Durbanville and Sonstraal Heights in Brackenfell,” the city said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health and safety precautions that apply to prevent the spread of the virus, the city is unable to provide emergency sheltering in community facilities.”

Photographs of flooded roads circulated widely on social media, with some residents rejoicing in the expected huge inflows into the city's dams. 

Updated dam level figures were expected later on Thursday, but so far this week more than 120mm of rain was recorded at the weather station on the Dwarsberg Plateau, which feeds the Theewaterskloof Dam. Dam levels are already significantly higher than a year ago.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom warns of power glitches as first of three cold fronts hits Western Cape

Severe weather conditions driven by a cold front that made landfall overnight could lead to an increase in electrical faults in the Western Cape, ...
News
3 days ago

Drive carefully! More cold, wind and rain in store for Western Cape

Disaster management teams are on high alert after gale-force winds buffeted the Western Cape.
News
23 hours ago

Strong winds and heavy rains: Several cold fronts to hit the Cape this week

While the Western Cape braces for a cold front, "spring-like" weather is predicted for the north-eastern parts of SA.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  3. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  4. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...