Supreme Court shoots down ruling that Covid-19 lockdown rules were ‘unconstitutional and invalid’

He said that not only did some regulations fail to pass the test of rationality, but they also encroach on rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights in a manner not “justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom as contemplated in section 36 of the Constitution”.

The SCA was critical of the judgment, saying it went beyond what was in front of it.

As an example, it said when the application was launched, the level 3 restrictions hadn’t yet been promulgated, with the Liberty Freedom Fighters making reference to level 4 restrictions.

“Accordingly, it was impermissible for the high court to have considered and made a determination in respect of the level 3 regulations, which were not properly before the high court. What is more, it arrived at its conclusion without affording the minister an opportunity to be heard. The breach by the high court of something so fundamental as the right to be heard taints the high court’s judgment.

“At the hearing of the matter, neither the high court nor the parties had even so much as seen the level 3 regulations. Indeed, the high court had observed the level 3 regulations ‘have neither been placed before me nor have the parties addressed me on them’. That notwithstanding, the high court appropriated to itself the right to consider and make a determination on the six level 3 provisions. The judgment thus went beyond the respondent’s pleaded case.