New police team to deal with Western Cape’s 'cold case' murders

Western Cape police will soon have a new “cold case” team to investigate murder dockets older than two years, while a “re-enlistment” drive aims to lure back experienced detectives who had quit the service.

Newly appointed Western Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile, who is also in charge of detective services in the province following the expulsion of Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, said cold case dockets would be handed over to the team to lighten the case load of the Western Cape’s encumbered detectives.

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi said the Western Cape detective services was 28% short-staffed, but due to a limited policing budget the short staffing was not likely to be alleviated.

He joined Patekile at a Western Cape government digital press briefing on Friday, where Patekile was welcomed to his new position by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

“The current budget of the police service has been reduced. We are not going to bring large numbers into the police that is why we have to work with what we have,” said Mfazi.