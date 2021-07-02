Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB

SA Breweries (SAB) is awaiting a court date for a fresh legal challenge to the alcohol sales ban under lockdown regulations.

SAB filed papers in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday challenging the ban on administrative law grounds. This is in addition to an earlier court application by SAB to review and set aside regulations prohibiting the sale of alcohol. That application is still pending.

“No official documented reasons have been issued for the ban despite repeated requests. SAB’s application is solely to review and set aside regulation 29 of the new regulations, and SAB is not attacking any of the other regulations published on June 28 2021,” the company said.

SAB said it agreed that lawful and reasonable measures were needed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to save lives and livelihoods. However, it contended that the fourth ban on alcohol sales in 18 months was unsubstantiated by robust scientific evidence.

The company said they believed they were left with no alternative but to defend their rights and take legal action to protect their business and urgently overturn this decision.