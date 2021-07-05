High court to hear urgent application to stop police arresting Jacob Zuma

The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to hear an 11th hour urgent application by former president Jacob Zuma to stop the police arresting him ahead of his plea to the Constitutional Court that it rescind its ruling that he spend 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

The apex court said it will hear his case on July 12.

However, the warrant of arrest signed by Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe is still enforceable.

After Zuma failed to hand himself over on Sunday, the police minister and national commissioner of police are obliged to adhere to the order that they arrest him within three days. That deadline is Wednesday.

In papers seen by TimesLIVE it is understood both police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole have filed notices to abide by the decision of the court.