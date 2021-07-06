‘We don’t know what we bring home to our families’: Cops’ relief at vaccine rollout

“I’m glad the vaccine is finally available to police officers. I feel we should have been part of the first [cohort] to get it because we never had an opportunity to work from home. During lockdown we had to continue to work.”

West, who is based in the Western Cape, contracted Covid-19 at the end of May last year.

With the vaccination of more than 180,000 police officers rolled out from this week, West believes they will have an “extra layer of protection” as they continue to battle the pandemic head-on.

“I know it won’t stop the virus and neither will it cure you, but it will help you if you test positive for Covid-19.

“People have lots to say but the same happened when other jabs and injections were added to our lives. I remember we used to get injections at school every year when the school year kicked off. I believe those injections helped tremendously,” West said.

He said his biggest fear is infecting his loved ones at home after being out on duty.

“I have three children and a beautiful wife. Every day I leave for work and return home unaware of what I bring into our home.

“I’m fearful I’ll be the cause of them being infected. It doesn’t sit well with me and it places strain on my thoughts, but what else can I do? I chose this career and I don’t want my family to starve.

“People still debate if there is really a virus, and all I can say to them is that people are dying more now than ever before in my lifetime, so there is definitely something. Let’s be mindful and safe out there.”