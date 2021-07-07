Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma in court

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma saw him top the Twitter trends list on Tuesday.

Mpofu represented Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg high court in an urgent application to stay an arrest order.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear at the state capture inquiry, and was sentenced to 15 months in jail. His application for a rescission of the judgment is set to be heard by the ConCourt on July 12.

In a hearing streamed live on the judiciary’s YouTube channel, Mpofu argued that Zuma was a senior citizen and not a flight risk.

He said the court should suspend Zuma’s warrant of arrest, citing that his health condition was “uncontestably precarious”.

“What we have here, my Lord, is a warrant of arrest for the former head of state who will be 80 years next birthday, and who is not a flight risk in anybody’s version,” said Mpofu.