Intern doctors go to court to force government to place them in jobs

The conflict between the health department and newly qualified doctors over their internship placements could soon play out in court.

As has become a repeat pattern, the department has again failed to place the newly qualified medical graduates by July 1. This is despite their legal obligation to place every qualified doctor into a two-year internship service programme regulated and administered by the health department — something that every doctor must go through in order for them to practise in SA.

The junior doctors have tried unsuccessfully to engage the department on numerous occasions. Promises of feedback have gone unfulfilled, and deadlines for action have been ignored by the department.

As a result, the SA Medical Association has threatened court action. The doctors themselves have acquired legal representation and will be filing a case in the coming days.

The doctors are being represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who will be filing the class action on behalf of “at least 200” doctors once they have finalised their case. They were due to meet after hours on Monday night to decide on their strategy and when the matter will be filed.