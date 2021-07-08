South Africa

Lawyer slapped with 10-year jail sentence for stealing from clients

08 July 2021 - 14:44
Mthatha lawyer Sandile Majavu has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stealing R1.8m from clients. Stock photo.
Mthatha lawyer Sandile Majavu has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stealing R1.8m from clients. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

An Eastern Cape lawyer has swapped his swanky suits for prison garb after swindling clients out of R1.8m.

The Mthatha regional court handed Sandile Majavu, 51, a 10-year direct imprisonment sentence on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Majavu, who was arrested in 2018, had targeted people buying houses.

“In 2011, Majavu was practising as an admitted attorney in Mthatha under the names Christo Barnard and Majavu Attorneys,” she said.

Three house-buyers, who paid more than R1.8m into his trust account, lost their money when Majavu stole it instead of passing it on to the sellers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Corrupt KZN prosecutor gets five-year jail term

Zanele Molefe was sentenced to an effective five years' imprisonment for corruption, theft and defeating the course of justice.
News
1 month ago

Five years later, long arm of law nails ex metro cop for soliciting R100 bribe

A delay of five years did not save a former Tshwane metro police official who tapped an undercover cop for a bribe.
News
1 month ago

Deposit for Herbert Msagala's Steyn City plot paid for by IGS boss, tribunal hears

The Special Tribunal on Wednesday heard how the estate agency which sold a stand in Steyn City to former Transnet Capital Projects senior executive ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  3. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa
  4. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody