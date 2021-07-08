‘Living is the new winning’: Pastors share emotional pain of pandemic

As the third wave of Covid-19 continues to rage across the country, many pastors are drawing on reserves to cope under the strains and weariness felt in recent months.

The emotional strain of the epidemic is taking a toll on not only congregants but also church leaders.

“I can say we are praying up a storm [to keep on going], but I will be lying. I have lost aunts, uncles, friends and my best friend died last week from Covid-19. We have households who are in poverty. I had to watch a person who was like a mother to me die in a Covid-19 ward at Milpark Hospital this week. To be honest, we are taking it one day at a time,” Johannesburg Catholic priest Father Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said this week alone he had to do three funerals for congregants who died of Covid-19. “I have been informed of another one for next week, so you just go as it goes.