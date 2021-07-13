COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Chinese drugmakers to provide up to 550m Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX program
July 13 2021 - 06:45
Chinese drugmakers to supply shots to COVAX
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide up to 550 million Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX program.
July 13 2021 - 06:15
‘T-Rex’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia
Kenny Sia, a fitness instructor, dressed up for his vaccine appointment in a full dinosaur costume, much to the amusement of people and medical workers at a vaccination center in Malaysia.
July 13 2021 - 06:10
Sydney's Covid-19 cases ease but lockdown extension still on cards
Australian authorities reported a slight easing in new Covid-19 cases in Sydney on Tuesday, but left open the possibility of extending a lockdown in the country's largest city to douse an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the harbour city's more than 5 million residents not to become complacent as she reported 89 new locally transmitted cases, down from Monday's record high for the year of 112 cases.
"One day is not a trend, the numbers will keep bouncing around," Berejiklian said in a televised conference, urging people to stay home except for urgent reasons.
Authorities also reported the death of a man in his 70s, the second Covid-19 death in the country this year after a woman in her 90s died in recent days.
Most concerning to health officials was the fact that many people were moving around in the community while infectious, a trend that is likely to see Sydney's lockdown extend beyond the scheduled end date of Friday.
Reuters
July 13 2021 - 06:00
Japan to provide 1 mln more Covid vaccine doses to Taiwan
Japan will send a third batch of donated Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan this week, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, in a further show of support for the Chinese-claimed island which is now ramping up inoculations.
Motegi told reporters that the AstraZeneca Plc shots would be sent on Thursday, which would bring the country's total donations to Taiwan so far to almost 3.4 million doses.
The first batch was sent in June, followed by a second donation earlier this month.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed its thanks, especially at a time when Japan is facing its own serious coronavirus situation.
"The friendship between Taiwan and Japan is unwavering. The Foreign Ministry once again thanks our partners in freedom and democracy for their warm assistance and strong support," it added.
Taiwan has complained that Chinese interference blocked a deal earlier this year for it to get vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE, charges Beijing has denied, but since then donations have rolled in for the government.
Last month the United States donated 2.5 million Moderna Inc doses, while the Baltic state of Lithuania has pledged 20,000 shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
Taiwan is rapidly expanding its vaccination programme, though so far only around one-tenth of its 23.5 million people have received at least one of the two shot regimen.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35 623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 11 182 new cases, which represents a 31.4% positivity rate. A further 220 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 509 to date. Read more: https://t.co/8nhBBrmK2l pic.twitter.com/Ziv4EeCmpP— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 12, 2021