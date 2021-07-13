COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Chinese drugmakers to provide up to 550m Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX program

July 13 2021 - 06:10

Sydney's Covid-19 cases ease but lockdown extension still on cards

Australian authorities reported a slight easing in new Covid-19 cases in Sydney on Tuesday, but left open the possibility of extending a lockdown in the country's largest city to douse an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the harbour city's more than 5 million residents not to become complacent as she reported 89 new locally transmitted cases, down from Monday's record high for the year of 112 cases.

"One day is not a trend, the numbers will keep bouncing around," Berejiklian said in a televised conference, urging people to stay home except for urgent reasons.

Authorities also reported the death of a man in his 70s, the second Covid-19 death in the country this year after a woman in her 90s died in recent days.

Most concerning to health officials was the fact that many people were moving around in the community while infectious, a trend that is likely to see Sydney's lockdown extend beyond the scheduled end date of Friday.

Reuters