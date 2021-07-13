'The situation became chaotic': Hillbrow doctor's day of stab wounds and rubber bullets

Sunday started off as a normal day for Suhayl Essa. The emergency room doctor started his shift at the Hillbrow community health centre at 8am.

“There were a few patients who had a few fights the night before — I don't know where they got the alcohol from — and we had one or two suspected Covid patients,” he said.

By midday, however, patients began streaming into the clinic, which operates as a first-line centre for trauma cases. The patients are either stitched-up there or transferred to other hospitals if they needed to be admitted.

“We were seeing stuff on social media and there were mobs running in every direction around the clinic,” he said. “Then we started hearing gunshots. Patients started piling in one after the other.”

Two of those patients are each likely to lose an eye after being injured by rubber bullets, he said.

“They seem to have been innocent bystanders,” he said. “So it's quite hectic.”