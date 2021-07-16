Thuli Madonsela says protesters were egged on by selfish leaders 'to destroy the little that keeps them going'

The violent protests and looting of businesses in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were instigated by individuals who used the hungry “to destroy the little that keeps communities going”, says Thuli Madonsela.

The former public protector commended those who have resisted the destruction of infrastructure and looting of businesses in their communities, saying while it is true that millions live in hunger and suffer unemployment, the ransacking of shops and infrastructure are criminal acts masquerading as protests.

“Salute to South Africans standing their ground against thuggery and looting masquerading as protest. It’s true many people are hungry, but being instigated by selfish leaders to destroy the little that keeps communities going, makes no sense,” she tweeted.