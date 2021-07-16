What you said: Action should be taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla & others over unrest

Zuma-Sambudla and several others have shared images of violent #FreeZuma protests and slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to involve the military.

“Comrades, you have not failed president Jacob Zuma, the ANC has. But you will fail him if the fight for Radical Economic Transformation stops. You will fail him if the fight for economic freedom stops! So our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify. Amandla!” she said.

Zuma-Sambudla is expected to account to the ruling party for her tweets on Monday.

ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said this week that Zuma-Sambudla was one of five ANC members who would be called upon to explain their social media posts, which have been interpreted by some as incitement of violence.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kunda said the damage to property in the city amounts to R15bn. Kaunda said 5,000 informal traders are unable to do business in the inner city.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a media briefing on Thursday that SAPS had apprehended one of 12 instigators of violence. The minister said police are tracking the rest.