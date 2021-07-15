Politics

Dali Mpofu to meet Jacob Zuma to discuss legal matters

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
15 July 2021 - 10:36
Advocate Dali Mpofu will visit former president Jacob Zuma in prison to discuss various upcoming court cases. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, will on Thursday visit him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss various legal matters.

The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted on Wednesday evening that the meeting would take place at 1pm.

“I don’t want to speculate on the content of the meeting but the Pietermaritzburg court case is coming up,” said foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on Thursday morning.

This week TimesLIVE reported that Zuma was yet to file an application to correctional services to be granted permission to attend his late younger brother Michael’s funeral. Manyi said he would only know what was discussed after the meeting.

Michael died on Sunday morning after a long illness, just a few days after Zuma was arrested in a joint police operation led by Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu.

Zuma is currently serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo commission.  

TimesLIVE

