TV watchdog throws out bust bridal boutique’s ‘Carte Blanche’ beef

Carte Blanche has been cleared of infringing the dignity and privacy of an online wedding boutique owner who was the subject of an exposé.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA threw out a complaint from Lindie Jansen van Vuren, saying the M-Net show's investigation in March did nothing wrong.

It emerges from the commission finding that Jansen van Vuren is being investigated for fraud after the liquidation of Love and Lace in Vereeniging.

Carte Blanche spoke to brides and resellers who accused Jansen van Vuren of refusing to refund their money or failing to supply what they paid for.