COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying Covid-19 misinformation

July 17 2021 - 09:24

Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile announces Covid-19 death of department head

The head of Gauteng's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Bongani Gxilishe, has died of Covid-19 complications.

Gxilishe's death was announced on Saturday by Lebogang Maile, the MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta.

“As the Gauteng government we are shattered by the passing away of head of department Gxilishe,” said Maile.