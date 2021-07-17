COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying Covid-19 misinformation
July 17 2021 - 09:24
Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile announces Covid-19 death of department head
The head of Gauteng's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Bongani Gxilishe, has died of Covid-19 complications.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gxilishe's death was announced on Saturday by Lebogang Maile, the MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta.
“As the Gauteng government we are shattered by the passing away of head of department Gxilishe,” said Maile.
July 17 2021 - 09:20
Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying Covid-19 misinformation
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said social media platforms like Facebook "are killing people" for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform, as the administration continued criticizing the company.
"They're killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook Inc's.
COVID-19 misinformation has proliferated during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
-REUTERS