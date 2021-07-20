South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I have just recovered from Covid-19, how long should I wait before being vaccinated?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 July 2021 - 07:11
You will have to wait a few weeks to get the vaccine if you have just recovered from Covid-19.
You will have to wait a few weeks to get the vaccine if you have just recovered from Covid-19.
Image: RIAAN MARAIS

You have just recovered from Covid-19, can you now finally get the vaccine to help prevent you getting it again?

While millions across the country are expected to line up for the jab, authorities caution against getting the vaccine too soon after recovering from a bout of Covid-19.

The ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines advises at least a four-week waiting period between the end of isolation and taking the vaccine.

“In a nutshell, this guidance advises that if a person has Covid-19 or has recovered from Covid-19, that the person wait a minimum of 30 days between becoming infected with and being vaccinated against Covid-19,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence at Discovery Health.

What if I have already got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

Extend the time between the first jab and the second to include the 30-day waiting period. 42 days is recommended by the national department of health.

And if I am getting a single-dose vaccine?

“Wait 30 days after being infected with Covid-19 before being vaccinated,” says Nematswerani.

And if I am currently sick with Covid-19?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people with Covid-19 should wait until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing treatment and isolation before being vaccinated.

“Those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated. This guidance also applies to people who get Covid-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine.”

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Can I get Covid-19 from a mosquito bite?

Covid-19 is a respiratory virus that is primarily spread person to person.
News
1 day ago

Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I am pregnant?

Pregnant or planning to start a family? Here's what you need to know about the Covd-19 vaccine.
News
4 days ago

I'm not feeling well, should I keep my vaccination appointment or postpone?

If you are suffering mild symptoms it should be safe, but if you are struggling with severe or upper respiratory symptoms it is better to postpone ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’ South Africa
  5. Rules banning fuel in containers to be amended after complaints South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’