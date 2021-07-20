I have just recovered from Covid-19, how long should I wait before being vaccinated?

You have just recovered from Covid-19, can you now finally get the vaccine to help prevent you getting it again?

While millions across the country are expected to line up for the jab, authorities caution against getting the vaccine too soon after recovering from a bout of Covid-19.

The ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines advises at least a four-week waiting period between the end of isolation and taking the vaccine.

“In a nutshell, this guidance advises that if a person has Covid-19 or has recovered from Covid-19, that the person wait a minimum of 30 days between becoming infected with and being vaccinated against Covid-19,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Centre for Clinical Excellence at Discovery Health.

What if I have already got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

Extend the time between the first jab and the second to include the 30-day waiting period. 42 days is recommended by the national department of health.

And if I am getting a single-dose vaccine?

“Wait 30 days after being infected with Covid-19 before being vaccinated,” says Nematswerani.

And if I am currently sick with Covid-19?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people with Covid-19 should wait until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing treatment and isolation before being vaccinated.

“Those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated. This guidance also applies to people who get Covid-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine.”