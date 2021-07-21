Two Durban students die in unrest as another kills herself after hearing of the deaths

Two Durban University of Technology (DUT) students died in last week's violent civil unrest, the institution confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

A third student, a partner to one of those who died in the violence, committed suicide after hearing the news.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan conveyed the university's condolences in the wake of the fatalities.

“First-year industrial engineering student Andile Dlamini and first-year textile and clothing student Mpilwenhle Khethokuhle Mchunu apparently both died during the recent unrest,” he said.

Khan said the deaths were followed by a female student committing suicide after receiving news that one of the deceased was her partner.