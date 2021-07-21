Two Durban students die in unrest as another kills herself after hearing of the deaths

South Africa

Two DUT students died in last week's violent civil unrest, the institution confirmed on Wednesday. A third student committed suicide after hearing the news. File photo.
Two Durban University of Technology (DUT) students died in last week's violent civil unrest, the institution confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

A third student, a partner to one of those who died in the violence, committed suicide after hearing the news.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan conveyed the university's condolences in the wake of the fatalities.

“First-year industrial engineering student Andile Dlamini and first-year textile and clothing student Mpilwenhle Khethokuhle Mchunu apparently both died during the recent unrest,” he said.

Khan said the deaths were followed by a female student committing suicide after receiving news that one of the deceased was her partner.

“This very tragic series of events has resulted in a great loss to the DUT community, especially for their faculties and departments. We are shocked and deeply saddened by these tragedies.”

Khan urged students and staff to contact the university's counsellors or recognised counselling services if they were facing difficulties in the wake of the unrest.

These can be reached by contacting:

  • DUT counselling services for students at counsbookingdbn@dut.ac.za (for Durban) or counsellingpmb@dut.ac.za (for KZN Midlands campuses) during office hours;
  • DUT counselling services for staff at ewp@dut.ac.za during office hours;
  • the 24-hour mental health support services' Higher Health National Hotline on 0800-36-36-36 or by sending an SMS to 43336;
  • the South African Depression & Anxiety Group (Sadag) on 0800-12-13-14;
  • Lifeline on 0861-322-322; or
  • the SA National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) for alcohol or drug dependence problems on 0861-173-422.

