Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick in

Many people are familiar with the mind tricks Covid-19 can play on us. How many times have you been convinced you contracted the coronavirus because you felt a scratch in your throat, only to be perfectly healthy?

That said, you can’t be too careful because even if you’ve had the vaccine, you can still catch Covid-19.

It’s also possible that you may have been infected with the coronavirus prior to having the jab but weren’t aware you had it.

Furthermore, Dr Susan Louw, a haematopathologist at SA’s National Health Laboratory Service, explains there’s a window period after receiving the vaccine in which your body has to mount an immune response to Covid-19 to protect you from it.