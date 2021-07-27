South Africa

Contingency measures in place after 'dangerous' Musina court closed

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
27 July 2021 - 17:52
Contingency measures are in place to prevent disruptions to operations in the Musina magistrate's court, which the department of labour says could collapse. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

The justice and constitutional development department said on Tuesday contingency measures had been put in place to prevent disruptions to operations after the closure of the Musina magistrate's court.

On Monday, the court was issued with a prohibition notice by the labour and employment department in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The notice stated that the building which houses the court A district court and court B regional court posed an immediate danger of collapse that may cause fatal injuries.

The notice also said electrical distribution boards that do not have covers and with exposed bare wires posed a danger of electrocution.

The justice department said until all issues raised by the labour department had been attended to and the building receives clearance, the building is deemed to be out of bounds effective immediately.

It said as a result of the closure, cases will be postponed outside the court building daily.

“Witnesses fees/cash hall, domestic violence applications and already-enrolled maintenance matters will be attended to from the available mobile structure.

“Measures have been put in place to avoid staff congestion, and to comply with all Covid-19 protocols under alert level 3,” the department said.

It said arrangements have been made by consent of all stakeholders to have the high-profile SANDF case bail application moved to Louis Trichardt on Thursday. This is the case of the seven SA National Defence Force members who face charges relating to smuggling stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe.

The department said service delivery at Masisi periodical court was not affected and that court will sit on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as per its schedule.

TimesLIVE

