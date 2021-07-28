‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store from which it was looted

SA’s most famous looted item, the R68,000 blue San Pablo couch, is trending on social media again as scores react to efforts by law enforcement to recover it.

“The blue sofa has been found. It turns out it didn’t go sofa,” joked a Twitter user.

However, a piece is missing, and the owner of the Leather Gallery, Greg Parry, told TimesLIVE the store was offering a reward for “actionable intel” that leads to its recovery.

He said the couch was exposed to “extremely rough treatment” when it was looted from their Springfield showroom two weeks ago. This was seen in a video broadcast by the SABC.

“Furthermore, it appeared it was left outdoors for a few days and was subjected to harsh elements which severely degrade and damage genuine leather,” he said.

Owners of the Leather Gallery had gone to identify the couch on Tuesday at the Sydenham police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

A police source told TimesLIVE it was found in an informal settlement near Quarry Road in Durban, metres from the store from which it was stolen.

It’s not over for the famous sofa.

Parry said once all its missing parts are found and it is assembled it will be displayed at the new Leather Gallery store due to open soon.

“We invite the public to come and view the famous blue San Pablo and take a picture with it to share on social media.”