South Africa

‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store from which it was looted

28 July 2021 - 08:17
This couch, which is priced from R67,999, was the subject of a meme when it was photographed in an informal settlement hours after being stolen from the Springfield Value Centre.
This couch, which is priced from R67,999, was the subject of a meme when it was photographed in an informal settlement hours after being stolen from the Springfield Value Centre.
Image: via www.leathergallery.co.za

SA’s most famous looted item, the R68,000 blue San Pablo couch, is trending on social media again as scores react to efforts by law enforcement to recover it.

“The blue sofa has been found. It turns out it didn’t go sofa,” joked a Twitter user. 

However, a piece is missing, and the owner of the Leather Gallery, Greg Parry, told TimesLIVE the store was offering a reward for “actionable intel” that leads to its recovery. 

He said the couch was exposed to “extremely rough treatment” when it was looted from their Springfield showroom two weeks ago. This was seen in a video broadcast by the SABC. 

“Furthermore, it appeared it was left outdoors for a few days and was subjected to harsh elements which severely degrade and damage genuine leather,” he said. 

Owners of the Leather Gallery had gone to identify the couch on Tuesday at the Sydenham police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

A police source told TimesLIVE it was found in an informal settlement near Quarry Road in Durban, metres from the store from which it was stolen. 

It’s not over for the famous sofa.

Parry said once all its missing parts are found and it is assembled it will be displayed at the new Leather Gallery store due to open soon.

“We invite the public to come and view the famous blue San Pablo and take a picture with it to share on social media.”

MORE

Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough treatment'

The owners of a Durban furniture store are offering a reward for information about a missing piece of SA's most famous blue couch.
News
21 hours ago

Store owners to confirm if sofa at Durban police station is SA's famous blue couch

The owners of a a Durban furniture store are making their way to Sydenham Police Station on Tuesday morning to identify recovered furniture, which ...
News
1 day ago

‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods

Ordinary South Africans have turned into sleuths, tracking down looted items as they are put up for sale online
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  2. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  3. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  4. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  5. ‘Buvuliwe! I’m drinking Oros for the last time’ - SA reacts to lifting of booze ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...