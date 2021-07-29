Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu released on bail

However, Mchunu asked to be released on bail, stating that the state had failed to show why bail should not be granted.

His lawyers said there was no evidence showing he incited violence.

Mchunu's lawyers also said he would not interfere with witnesses if he was released on bail.

Magistrate Gayle Pretorius agreed with Mchunu and set bail at R2,000 with conditions, saying it was not in the interests of justice to keep him in custody.

One of the conditions was that he reside in Phoenix pending the finalisation of the case. Another was that he cannot leave the Durban area except to attend his case in Johannesburg.

She said it was not clear why Mchunu evaded police, but he handed himself over to them last week.

The state had presented four videos to court on Wednesday to substantiate its allegation that he was a flight risk, arguing that releasing him on bail would undermine public order.

The magistrate said the videos did not show that Mchunu mobilised people to loot.

The court heard that Mchunu had three wives and 12 children and had no previous convictions or pending cases.

TimesLIVE