EXPLAINER | Seven reasons why Eskom is in so much trouble

Debt, theft and defects – these are just some of the issues that will keep load-shedding with us for a while

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has warned South Africans this week that the risk of load-shedding “will abate over time but not disappear”.



“I’d like to remind the public that unfortunately the system is still very vulnerable, and just this weekend demonstrates it. We believed we had moved forward and we can have a look at lifting the load-shedding. We lost a number of units just over the weekend. The system remains unreliable and unpredictable,” he said...