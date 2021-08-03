Military nurses dance to bring cheer to patients battling Covid-19

Capt Lorato Maphatse, an ICU nurse at 1 Military Hospital, said: “The purpose of the dance challenge is to uplift the spirit of all the health workers during the pandemic, and to deliver a strong message to the community and families of the Covid-19 patients that as health warriors we are here to give you all the support you need and to do the best of our abilities to care for your loved ones.

“As health workers, the more connection we form across different specialties to ensure excellence in patient care, the stronger our team becomes, and the easier we overcome any Covid-19 challenges.

“You need a team that knows how to work cohesively because a more confident team leads to higher output and good results.”

TimesLIVE