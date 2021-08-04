‘The tensions are so very close to the surface’: Tough choices for SA as insurrection smoke clears

The unrest and violence that tore through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July cost the SA economy billions of rand in lost output and destroyed infrastructure, and is likely to happen again if the country’s structural inequality is not urgently addressed.

“The events of three weeks ago could be a precursor to something bigger,” acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Tuesday night.

Addressing an online briefing hosted by the Hellenic Italian and Portuguese Alliance of SA entitled “South Africa After the Unrest”, Ntshavheni said the country was one of the most unequal in the world.

Also taking part in the discussion on the economic and unifying impacts of the unrest on the country were Zev Krengel, vice-president and former national chairperson of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, and Business for SA (B4SA) health working group chairperson Stavros Nicolaou.

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, the top 20% of SA’s population earns 68% of income, compared to an average of 47% for similar emerging markets. Meanwhile, the bottom 40% of the population earns only 7% of income, compared to an average of 16% in other emerging markets.

“How do we change the income levels?” asked Ntshavheni.

Krengel said the unrest had shown the importance of government and the private sector working together to solve the country’s problems