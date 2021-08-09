WOMEN'S DAY | SA sets out to protect cast and crew involved in nudity and sex scenes

Why are the protocols needed?

Historically, actors and students actors were groomed to believe that if they didn’t say yes to whatever the director or lecturer asked, someone else would; this was a side to the industry they’d just have to accept. Actors were rarely asked to interrogate their personal boundaries or comfort levels. As a result sexual harassment, bullying and coercion were rife in all areas of the entertainment industry and throughout academic institutions.

When I talk to people about what my role as an intimacy coordinator actually involves, the first question is usually, ‘What did people do before?’. It seems astonishing to think that there was no clear methodology attached to scenes that had intimate content. Directors often didn’t know how to talk about or direct these scenes. Actors were repeatedly told to just work it out for themselves or improvise. Often they were made to rehearse and perform kisses, simulated sex and nudity in front of entire casts and crews. Needless to say, this often created scenes that didn’t serve the story or left actors feeling embarrassed, ashamed or violated.

So, around the world, various production companies and unions have adopted similar guidelines. This was spurred by the revelations of sexual abuse by Hollywood producers that led to the #MeToo movement.