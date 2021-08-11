Post-vaccine group chat: Did you experience side-effects after the Covid-19 jab?
Tweeps turn to social media to find out if they are alone
More than eight million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given across SA since February, and those who feel a little worse for wear after getting their jab have turned to social media to find out if they are alone.
As of Tuesday evening the country had administered more than 8.8-million vaccines, with 176,752 given in the past 24 hours.
One social media user was gatvol of people sharing “horror stories” about the side-effects of the vaccine and started a trend to clear the air.
“People who have been vaccinated please share your experience so we can retweet. Aggressively. The narrative of unconfirmed disproportionate horror stories is flooding the socials and is causing a lot of hesitancy,” he wrote.
People who have gotten vaccinated please share your experience so we can retweet. Aggressively.— Rocktor (@Mavumavu91) August 10, 2021
The narrative of unconfirmed disproportionate horror stories is flooding the socials and it’s causing a lot of hesitancy.
The post soon went viral with more than 40,000 retweets and 22,800 comments, drawing responses from leaders and social media users around the world.
While some said they experienced side-effects, most reported a sore arm or minor headache for a few days.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), adverse events after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine include stroke, a heart attack or death in a motor vehicle accident.
“Any of these events may or may not be associated with vaccination, but all these events are adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). An AEFI usually occurs within 28 days following vaccination,” said the NICD.
The institute said it typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.
“The body’s immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine there is some protection two weeks after the first dose, but the best protection is achieved after the second dose.”
Last month the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said a comprehensive study was being undertaken to better understand AEFIs.
It advised anyone who experiences adverse effects to report it on the authority’s Med Safety App. The app is available on iOS and Android operating systems.
Here are some reactions to the trend:
I joined the Moderna trials in the spring of 2020 and have also been part of the booster study since February. I felt tired after the 2nd and 3rd dose along with a headache, but it sure beats being sick in an ICU. When people say there isn’t data they are wrong. I’m the data. pic.twitter.com/QhE7mqyt5U— RachelForwardProgress (@rachelroyalkc) August 10, 2021
Both parents (83 + 82) and I received BioNTech Pfizer; my parents no side effects at all. I had a "sleep attack" of 1 h approx. 6 h after having been vaccinated.— Jutta Paulus (@JuttaPaulusRLP) August 10, 2021
Several negative tests since.
100% recommendation.
I got vaxxed & I'm gee.— Mhazi (@shumbamhazi_) August 10, 2021
Iss been about 2 months since my second jab & I am just fine. pic.twitter.com/8yIDeSCOor
Moderna. I had covid March ‘20. Let’s compare:— Justin Starr (@UrbanAstroNYC) August 10, 2021
• 1st 💉- Felt like *shit* for 24 hours, then it was over.
• 2nd 💉- Felt not great for 24 hours, then it was over.
• COVID - felt like SHIT for 3 days, breathing difficulties for 2 WEEKS, brain fog.
I know which I prefer! ☺️
Got Pfizer. First jab, a numbness of arm so slight I wouldn't have noted it if I hadn't known I had jab. Went for a 50 mile cycle the next day.— Robert J.E. Simpson (@avalard) August 10, 2021
Second jab, didn't notice a thing.
In short, no symptoms.
Got my first shot of Pfizer at Hillbrow clinic. Quick queue and kind, professional staff. Arm felt a bit bruised for a couple of days after but otherwise no side-effects. Two weeks till my second jab, then another two weeks to let it percolate, and I’ll be good to go.— matthew du plessis (@mattduplessis) August 10, 2021
Pfizer. Both times were just a sore arm for a day or two (not really any worse than the soreness from a good workout) and mild fatigue for a day. https://t.co/nQrdZRw9SM— Rinzy 🖌️🖋️ 💙 (@RinzyArt) August 10, 2021
pfizer 2x, first time sore arm for a day, second time sore arm and mildly feverish symptoms approx 12 hrs later that were gone after sleeping it off. a little brain foggy for a day after https://t.co/LHSJxUVj53— EXPLOSIVE DOG (@canineteethh) August 10, 2021
I've had the 1st Pfizer jab. Besides soreness at the injection site, for a day, I had no other side effects.— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) August 10, 2021
Ready for number 2!!
Also, my 76yo mom has had both Pfizer jabs, and only had a bit of fatigue after the first. https://t.co/CkmHXsHrMs
After the J&J, I felt like a really mild flu. 102 fever (at peak), body aches, super tired for a few days. After 1st Pfizer, I was just a lil achy and tired. After 2nd Pfizer, I was like the first but a bit more intense, body aches and fatigue for a day or two.— 🌈Nixo Kent Clark (@clarkn) August 10, 2021
I think I felt a touch dehydrated after the first shot. I drank water. Second was unremarkable.— m.b.d.n. (@Deen8) August 10, 2021
I’m still sexy. Maybe even sexier. https://t.co/tfhm6U1EMF
i got the pfizer and the first dose was fine, i just had a sore arm, and then the second dose i had a sore arms and a small fever and muscle aches but i took medicine and slept it off and was fine the next day https://t.co/rOeaGk2pRs— emily⁷ 🍒 (@joonflutter) August 10, 2021
1st dose i just had a sore arm— UNI rollback bitch (@crusaderzimn) August 10, 2021
2nd dose: i was really fatigued and had a nice headache, after about 17 hours i was fine as if nothing happened https://t.co/CmkDaL4eAk
Did pfizer, felt fine that day other than sore, was basically down with severe fatigue and cold symptoms the next day, and was perfectly normal by the morning of the day after and able to work a full shift.— Nox / Noxernia 18+ ONLY (@noxernia) August 11, 2021
i don't have the best immune system and it really was not that bad