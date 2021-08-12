POLL | What do you think of the Western Cape's 'better shacks' housing initiative?

The Western Cape government is facing a backlash for its latest housing project, with many online accusing it of teaching residents how to build “better shacks”.

The province's department of human settlements and the department of economic affairs and tourism, this week announced the Better Living Challenge (BLC) project, an initiative that aims to assist residents with self-build skills and knowledge.

The provincial departments said the knowledge can be used to build “better structures in an informal settlement”.

The project also developed a 13-part video series to help residents of informal settlements “gain a better understanding of topics such as layout, foundations and building double-storey structures”.