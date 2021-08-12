South Africa

POLL | What do you think of the Western Cape's 'better shacks' housing initiative?

12 August 2021 - 12:30
The Better Living Challenge project aims to assist residents with self-build skills and knowledge.
Image: Western Cape/Twitter

The Western Cape government is facing a backlash for its latest housing project, with many online accusing it of teaching residents how to build “better shacks”. 

The province's department of human settlements and the department of economic affairs and tourism, this week announced the Better Living Challenge (BLC) project, an initiative that aims to assist residents with self-build skills and knowledge. 

The provincial departments said the knowledge can be used to build “better structures in an informal settlement”.

The project also developed a 13-part video series to help residents of informal settlements “gain a better understanding of topics such as layout, foundations and building double-storey structures”.

The project falls under the Western Cape's 110% Green initiative and its strategic focus on “green economy working for the poor”. 

It is a solution to the province's growing housing backlog.

However, social media users called for the province to provide better housing and not ideas on how to build “better shacks”. 

EFF leader Julius Malema recently handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women’s Day.

Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens. 

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.

Western Cape government housing project slammed for being 'out of touch'

"Who is the out of touch person who thought THIS is how you talk to amongst the poorest people in the province?" wrote one social media user.
News
2 hours ago

What you said: EFF giving away ‘luxury’ houses is no surprise with elections around the corner

Most people who voted in the poll said the move was no surprise given that it is almost election time.
Politics
1 day ago

Malema handed over these 'luxury' houses to grannies in need for Women's Day

The move drew applause from many, but some questioned whether giving away such "luxury" houses en masse would be practical.
Politics
2 days ago
