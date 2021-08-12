POLL | What do you think of the Western Cape's 'better shacks' housing initiative?
The Western Cape government is facing a backlash for its latest housing project, with many online accusing it of teaching residents how to build 'better shacks'.
The province's department of human settlements and the department of economic affairs and tourism, this week announced the Better Living Challenge (BLC) project, an initiative that aims to assist residents with self-build skills and knowledge.
The provincial departments said the knowledge can be used to build “better structures in an informal settlement”.
The project also developed a 13-part video series to help residents of informal settlements “gain a better understanding of topics such as layout, foundations and building double-storey structures”.
The project falls under the Western Cape's 110% Green initiative and its strategic focus on “green economy working for the poor”.
It is a solution to the province's growing housing backlog.
However, social media users called for the province to provide better housing and not ideas on how to build “better shacks”.
EFF leader Julius Malema recently handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women’s Day.
Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.
“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed.
“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.