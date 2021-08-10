Malema handed over these 'luxury' houses to grannies in need for Women's Day

During his speech to commemorate the women's march of 1956, Malema said there was no liberation for women if they could not produce their own food, have their own homes and decide to establish a business on their own land.

“Women in SA occupy critical industries in the formal and informal sector, but because it is men who determine the hierarchy of which occupations matter, women remain at the bottom of the labour production food chain,” said Malema.

“Industries dominated by women such as food production, the textile and clothing industry, nursing and teaching are critical to the sustenance of society, but women in these sectors are exploited and underpaid.”

He said the gender pay gap was a form of gender-based violence (GBV).

“GBV in its most brutal form refers to violence against women at an intimate level, but this violence is based on how women are regarded by society,” said Malema.

“The gender wage gap only emphasises that women are not valued in this country. Women in SA are the most productive yet invisible labourers.

“The attitude that women are worth less than men, the position of women in our cultures and religions, and the place women occupy in our economy, is the motivating factor for the brutality and violence they are subjected to.”