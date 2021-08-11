What you said: EFF giving away ‘luxury’ houses is no surprise with elections around the corner

The EFF's housing initiative is a ploy to campaign for the forthcoming local government elections, according to many TimesLIVE readers.

On Tuesday, the party's housing initiative drew mixed reactions online after EFF leader Julius Malema handed over houses to grannies in need.

The initiative was to commemorate Women's Day.

According to the party, three houses were handed over to women in Seshego, Limpopo.

Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed. The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.

TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking the public what they thought about the EFF handing over the houses.

The poll garnered more than 9,000 votes in less than 24 hours, with 71% of voters saying the move was no surprise given that it is almost election time.

Twenty-three percent said people needed homes like that, and 6% said the EFF was probably only building a few houses to give away.