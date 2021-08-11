Politics

What you said: EFF giving away ‘luxury’ houses is no surprise with elections around the corner

11 August 2021 - 10:30
EFF leader Julius Malema handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women's Day.
EFF leader Julius Malema handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women's Day.
Image: Twitter/EFF

The EFF's housing initiative is a ploy to campaign for the forthcoming local government elections, according to many TimesLIVE readers. 

On Tuesday, the party's housing initiative drew mixed reactions online after EFF leader Julius Malema handed over houses to grannies in need. 

The initiative was to commemorate Women's Day.

According to the party, three houses were handed over to women in Seshego, Limpopo. 

Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens. 

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed. The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.

TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking the public what they thought about the EFF handing over the houses.  

The poll garnered more than 9,000 votes in less than 24 hours, with 71% of voters saying the move was no surprise given that it is almost election time.

Twenty-three percent said people needed homes like that, and 6% said the EFF was probably only building a few houses to give away. 

On social media, readers were also split, with many questioning if the grannies could afford to maintain the houses. 

“This is a good gesture. However, will these grannies be able to maintain the running cost of this house (the more the value of your house, the more levies you will pay) with their pension money?” wrote Dineo Mbalula Mpeko.

Others said political parties should follow suit instead of criticising each other. 

“It's a good start. More political parties should make an effort to provide housing to their constituents. Majority of these parties have big donors so at least use that money to help their voters instead of always criticising the ANC for non-delivery,” said Michelle Pillay-Brown. 

READ MORE

Malema handed over these 'luxury' houses to grannies in need for Women's Day

The move drew applause from many, but some questioned whether giving away such "luxury" houses en masse would be practical.
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | What do you think of the EFF handing over ‘luxury’ homes?

According to the party, three houses were handed over to three grannies in Seshego ward 13 in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Politics
1 day ago

EFF wants tougher laws to end GBV and struggles faced by women

The EFF wants tougher laws, including more accountability from the police, to boost the fight against gender-based violence.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  2. Correctional services says Zuma is still in hospital Politics
  3. ‘A complete mockery’: DA appalled by ANC’s pick for speaker Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  5. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona