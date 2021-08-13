South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I have just tested positive for Covid-19, how do I self-isolate safely?

13 August 2021 - 07:00
Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not. File image.
Image: Ruvan boshoff

Self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 remains a highly recommended and effective measure to help prevent or minimise chances of spreading the virus to those around you.

“If you work closely with a person with Covid-19, you will need to self-quarantine for 10 days because you have had high-risk exposure. High-risk exposure means you had direct, close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and you did not wear protective cloth masks,” said the NICD

In its guidelines for self-quarantine and self-isolation, the NICD states self-isolation should be done by all who tested positive for Covid-19 and are sick but don't require hospitalisation.

It further recommends that Covid-19 positive individuals self-isolate in a room and avoid all physical contact and interaction with others. It is important to be able to contact a healthcare provider while in isolation, in case hospitalisation is needed. 

If a person does not have their own room at home, they should admit themselves to government facilities.

CDC recommends pregnant women get Covid-19 vaccine

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the US Centers for ...
News
1 day ago

The UK National Health Services (NHS) recommends maintaining non-physical contact with family or friends so they can monitor your health. Keeping hydrated, preferably with water, helps cool a high temperature. 

Honey is a recommended home remedy to treat a mild cough, but patients can contact their health service providers if it persists. 

At the start of the pandemic, national health recommended self-isolation for 14 days, but this was later reduced to 10 days. 

“This recommendation is based on the evidence that most patients with mild Covid-19 infections continue to shed the virus from their upper airways for about seven to 12 days. 

“Furthermore, the presence of the virus when testing does not necessarily imply infectiousness,” said former health minister Zweli Mkhize

