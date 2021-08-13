I have just tested positive for Covid-19, how do I self-isolate safely?

Self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 remains a highly recommended and effective measure to help prevent or minimise chances of spreading the virus to those around you.

“If you work closely with a person with Covid-19, you will need to self-quarantine for 10 days because you have had high-risk exposure. High-risk exposure means you had direct, close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and you did not wear protective cloth masks,” said the NICD.