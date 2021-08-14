South Africa

Bogus healers get eight years in jail for stealing government clerk’s pension

14 August 2021 - 09:59
The East London regional court sentenced two bogus healers to eight years in prison for stealing a clerk's savings under false promises to turn her into a millionaire.
Image: iStock

A couple who stole a government clerk’s life savings with promises to turn her into a multimillionaire will serve eight years behind bars.

The East London regional court sentenced Abul Shakul, 39, and Sarah Kazibe, 37, on Friday after their conviction on fraud charges.

Shakul and Kazibe duped the clerk from Mdantsane into resigning from her job in 2017 and giving them her R378,000 pension savings. Instead of transforming the money into millions of rand, as promised, they vanished.  

It took the victim two years to report the case to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team. The couple were  arrested in Bloemfontein in May 2017.

