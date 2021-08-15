Dozens of shacks destroyed in Hout Bay fire and no shelter available for the displaced

A total of 120 shacks were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Hout Bay's ward councillor, Roberto Miguel Quintas, said due to Covid-19 protocols, no city facilities can be used for immediate shelter.

“And as a result of grant funding budget cuts by the national department of human settlements, the city is unable to provide starter kits. Churches and NGOs who have space and are willing to assist with shelter may do so,” he said in a statement.

Quintas said the fire services were able to contain the blaze with no fatalities or serious injuries confirmed as yet.

He said the City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management has already dispatched a team to investigate and begin registering all those affected by the fire and assess the requirements of other service departments.

“Solid Waste will be actioned to clear and clean up sites as swiftly as possible so that people can begin rebuilding as soon as possible. Water and Sanitation, as well as Electricity, will also be informed of where and what requires reconnection and repairs to services,​” said Quintas.

Quintas said the database registry of people affected by the fire will be provided to both Sassa and the city’s partner NGOs, as well as Gift of the Givers, who will assist in the rollout of blankets, foodstuffs, vanity and sanitary packs as well as hot meals.

TimesLIVE