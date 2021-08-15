South Africa

Dozens of shacks destroyed in Hout Bay fire and no shelter available for the displaced

15 August 2021 - 12:18
Hout Bay's ward councillor, Roberto Miguel Quintas, said due to Covid-19 protocols and polic, no city facilities can be used for immediate shelter for those affected by the fire.
Hout Bay's ward councillor, Roberto Miguel Quintas, said due to Covid-19 protocols and polic, no city facilities can be used for immediate shelter for those affected by the fire.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A total of 120 shacks were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Hout Bay's ward councillor, Roberto Miguel Quintas, said due to Covid-19 protocols, no city facilities can be used for immediate shelter.

“And as a result of grant funding budget cuts by the national department of human settlements, the city is unable to provide starter kits. Churches and NGOs who have space and are willing to assist with shelter may do so,” he said in a statement.

Quintas said the fire services were able to contain the blaze with no fatalities or serious injuries confirmed as yet.

He said the City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management has already dispatched a team to investigate and begin registering all those affected by the fire and assess the requirements of other service departments.

“Solid Waste will be actioned to clear and clean up sites as swiftly as possible so that people can begin rebuilding as soon as possible. Water and Sanitation, as well as Electricity, will also be informed of where and what requires reconnection and repairs to services,​” said Quintas.

Quintas said the database registry of people affected by the fire will be provided to both Sassa and the city’s partner NGOs, as well as Gift of the Givers, who will assist in the rollout of blankets, foodstuffs, vanity and sanitary packs as well as hot meals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA sends 100 firefighters to battle Canada wildfires

The 100-strong team of firefighters – 30 of whom are women – will be gone for 34 days.
News
5 days ago

WOMEN'S DAY | 'My job is a calling,' says emergency services' Boniswa Mbovane

A 12-hour work shift has been Boniswa Mbovane's life for the past two decades.
News
6 days ago

Three killed as gunmen storm home in Eastern Cape

An intensive search is under way for suspects who stormed into a home and opened fire on a family, killing three people and leaving three others ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  2. Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites South Africa
  3. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  5. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission