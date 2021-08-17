South Africa

Accident involving SANDF truck leaves one dead, two injured

17 August 2021 - 17:00 By TimesLIVE
One person was killed and two injured when two trucks collided in Harrismith on Tuesday.
Image: Emer-G-Med

An accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a defence force truck left one person dead and two soldiers injured.

The truck collided with another heavy goods truck on the N3 freeway near Harrismith, in the Free State, at about 4pm.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the vehicles “collided at high impact”. The trucks both left the roadway and came to a rest on an embankment.

“The driver and passenger in one vehicle were treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

“The driver and only occupant in the second vehicle was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics,” he said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated by authorities at the scene.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed to TimesLIVE that their truck was involved in the accident, and that two of its members were injured. He said he wasn't able to confirm the death of the driver of the other truck.

TimesLIVE

