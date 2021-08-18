South Africa

Hold the fries! Western Cape to launch drive-through vaccinations: here’s how it will work

18 August 2021 - 11:05
The Western Cape will soon launch a drive-through vaccination centre. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Western Cape is gearing up for the launch of a drive-in vaccination site which will see eligible residents drive through several stations before getting the jab.

The drive-through site will begin operations at the end of August, after the province opened the walk-in section of the Athlone Stadium mass vaccination site on Monday. The site is expected to be among the biggest inoculation sites in the province, according to premier Alan Winde.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the opening of another mass vaccination site will strengthen the province's efforts to avert a fourth wave of Covid-19. 

Last month, the province reached the 1-million milestone of vaccines administered since the rollout began with healthcare workers under the Sisonke study in February. In the latest 24-hour cycle, the Western Cape rolled out 34,694 vaccines, according to the national department of health

Here's what you need to know:

WHEN DOES IT OPEN?

The service will open at the end of August.

HOW WILL IT WORK?

The service will have five lanes, which will allow for the vaccination of multiple people at a time. Cars will stop at five stations where they will be screened, registered and vaccinated. 

IS IT SAFER THAN WALK-INS?

The province said drive-in vaccination is safer than walk-ins as there are no concerns about social distancing. People getting the jab remain in their cars throughout the steps preceding the administering of the vaccine. 

This allows for families to continue protecting their bubble as they will arrive in a vehicle with their family members. The drive-through is outdoors, in an open space. This makes a drive through a safer option. International evidence also indicates that drive-through services can be offered in a cost-effective manner,” said the provincial government. 

DO I NEED MEDICAL AID?

Winde said among the main guiding pillars of the vaccine rollout is fairness and equity. The site will be open to residents who are insured or uninsured.

Every life matters, and so every person must have access to these life-saving vaccines. It doesn’t matter where you live, or what you earn” said Winde. 

HOW POPULAR WILL IT BE?

At its full capacity, it's expected the site will administer 4,000 vaccines daily. The walk-in service will have 40 stations. The provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said the drive-through service was expected to be popular among the 18-34 cohort. 

