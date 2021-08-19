Body of man found face down in water at Port of Table Bay

A 38-year-old man drowned after he fell into the water at the Port of Table Bay while working, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

The NSRI Table Bay duty crew and the City of Cape Town water rescue network were activated after reports of a drowning in progress at the E berth of the cruise liner passenger terminal in the Port of Table Bay on Tuesday, controller Paula Leech said.

“NSRI rescue swimmers, ER24 ambulance services, Transnet security, WC government health EMS rescue squad and EMS ambulance responded and the sea rescue craft Spirit of Day was launched,” Leech said.

On arrival, rescue swimmers entered the water and recovered a man who was found lifeless and face down in the water, Leech said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

“It remains unknown what caused the man, believed to be aged 38, from Ravensmead, who was at work at E berth at the time, to fall into the water.”

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE