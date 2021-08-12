Third body retrieved from Vaal Dam after vehicle crashed through barrier

The police retrieved a third body on Thursday from the Vaal Dam at Oranjeville in the Free State.

A vehicle crashed into the steel barriers of a bridge and plunged into the water on Monday.

The bodies of Lucky Hlapo, 20, and Thugela Mnguni, 34, were retrieved on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a search and rescue team had resumed the search for the third body and the vehicle.

Makhele said a towing service was brought in to help extract the red Kia Sportage from the dam.

The body of 42-year-old Lefunyana Tsotetsi was subsequently found trapped inside the car.

“We are very thankful and appreciative towards the good relations we have with fellow colleagues from the Gauteng search and rescue team that assisted with the search, members of the sister departments, traffic, fire, Netcare and towing service,” said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Len Singh.

TimesLIVE