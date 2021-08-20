Man shot and dragged out of Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia dies
Khaleel Gani, known as Golpie, who was shot last week while driving a black Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia, Tshwane, has died.
Gauteng police confirmed his death on Friday.
Abram Appel from Cops Tactical Reaction Services in Laudium told TimesLIVE after the incident that at least seven shots were fired at the Mercedes CL500 before it crashed into an electricity box on Barbara Coetzer Street.
Appel saw three men, who were travelling in a white BMW 1 Series, kicking the driver’s side window of the Mercedes while one of them shouted that his wife was in the vehicle.
Gani was dragged by the men from the Mercedes, and minutes later a woman got out of the Mercedes and departed with the three men.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ BMW was spotted in the Johannesburg CBD.
One suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered, said Masondo.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that a 42-year-old suspect, Suliman Aboo, had since appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court.
Aboo was initially charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlicensed ammunition.
Masondo said Aboo would now be charged with murder.
Aboo is out on bail of R1,000 and is expected back in court on September 6.
Gani is scheduled to be buried on Friday afternoon.
