South Africa

Caster Semenya's service at children's home gets her off reckless driving rap

26 August 2021 - 13:01
Community service at a children's home got Caster Semenya off the hook for speeding. File photo.
Community service at a children's home got Caster Semenya off the hook for speeding. File photo.
Image: Caster Semenya via Facebook

A charge of reckless driving against SA athlete Caster Semenya has been withdrawn after she successfully completed 50 hours of community service at Orlando children's home over the past three months.

This was formalised on Thursday when Semenya made a brief appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

She was selected for a diversion programme after her arrest in May and released on bail of R500.

Her lawyer, Abraham Allison, said: “The good news is that there is no criminal record.

“The probation officer was satisfied that she had met all the criteria. The charge is withdrawn, she can get her bail money back.”

Caster Semenya is SA's most searched sportswoman

Caster Semenya is SA’s most popular sportswoman, based on a study of Google search data commissioned by a British health club chain.
Sport
1 week ago

Allison said Semenya agreed to do community service, which included sports activities and reading, after discussions with the prosecutor. 

He said Semenya was arrested for exceeding a 100km/h speed limit on the N14 highway at about 9pm in May, after returning from a race in Potchefstroom in the North West.

“The road was dark, she saw a car behind her. She felt uncomfortable and drove a bit faster to get away. It seemed to be following her,” said Allison.

When Semenya was pulled over, she realised it was actually a police patrol vehicle.

She was taken to the Lyttelton police station, where the matter was processed in about two hours.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Caster Semenya's lawyers in fresh battle with World Athletics

The lawyers of former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya are preparing for another showdown with World Athletics in a bid to have the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Blast from the past: Semenya strides to hat-trick of 800m world titles

Today in SA sports history: August 13
Sport
1 week ago

Halala! Caster Semenya and her wife Violet are expecting baby number 2

Caster Semenya has revealed that she and her partner are pregnant with their second child
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan