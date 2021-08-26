Caster Semenya's service at children's home gets her off reckless driving rap
A charge of reckless driving against SA athlete Caster Semenya has been withdrawn after she successfully completed 50 hours of community service at Orlando children's home over the past three months.
This was formalised on Thursday when Semenya made a brief appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court.
She was selected for a diversion programme after her arrest in May and released on bail of R500.
Her lawyer, Abraham Allison, said: “The good news is that there is no criminal record.
“The probation officer was satisfied that she had met all the criteria. The charge is withdrawn, she can get her bail money back.”
Allison said Semenya agreed to do community service, which included sports activities and reading, after discussions with the prosecutor.
He said Semenya was arrested for exceeding a 100km/h speed limit on the N14 highway at about 9pm in May, after returning from a race in Potchefstroom in the North West.
“The road was dark, she saw a car behind her. She felt uncomfortable and drove a bit faster to get away. It seemed to be following her,” said Allison.
When Semenya was pulled over, she realised it was actually a police patrol vehicle.
She was taken to the Lyttelton police station, where the matter was processed in about two hours.
