Caster Semenya's lawyers in fresh battle with World Athletics

The lawyers of former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya are preparing for another showdown with World Athletics in a bid to have the controversial testosterone regulations scrapped.

According to a story that was published by Telegraph Sport, the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which published the original evidence on the regulations four years ago, has now released a “correction” to that 2017 paper.

The correction to the 2017 paper has led campaigners to argue that the rules, which prevent athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) from competing at distances between 400m and the mile, unless they take hormone-reducing drugs, be ditched immediately.

Semenya, who refused to take hormone-reducing drugs, did not defend her double Olympic 800m title in Tokyo, but there is a strong possibility of making a return after World Athletics’ scientists admitted some of their findings were “on a lower level of evidence”.