Drunk soldier in viral video demoted

A soldier who was filmed in a drunken stupor in Pretoria earlier this month has been demoted, the SA National Defence Force said on Tuesday.

A video of the officer surrounded by shocked community members while he struggled to stand up straight went viral on social media.

The footage depicted him swaying on his feet and carrying a bag outside a populated shopping centre. A guard guides the man past onlookers to awaiting Tshwane metro police officers.

The soldier was whisked away by the officers.

The army said the officer had been taken to the military detention barracks in Thaba Tshwane.

“Corporal PN Ngcobo, a reserve force member, appeared in a court of a military judge on August 24 and was charged under the military disciplinary code section 45(a),” said Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

The charge relates to unseemly conduct.

“He was found guilty of the charge preferred against him. He was sentenced to a reduction in rank (one rank lower) from corporal to lance corporal,” Mgobozi said.