South Africa

Another mass shooting in Umlazi leaves five dead

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
01 September 2021 - 10:55
The mass shooting comes three days after six people were killed at an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi on Saturday. Stock photo.
The mass shooting comes three days after six people were killed at an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Five people were shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

The mass shooting comes three days after six people were killed at an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi on Saturday.

Transport, community safety and liaison departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said on Wednesday morning that the latest incident took place in W-section.

“Last night, on Tuesday August 31, at W-section, another five people were shot and killed, and three others sustained serious injuries. Reports suggests that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9mm pistols, attacked them.

“The victims sustained serious injuries on the head and upper body. The three who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Thirty-seven 9mm cartridges, two spent bullets and a live round of ammunition were found at the scene.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni condemned the violence in the area and called for the police to speed up investigations to get to the bottom of the killings.

“I want to express my concern regarding the recent brutal killings that have happened at Umlazi. What worries me the most is that the majority of people who are involved are very young. I can’t even start to imagine how their families are receiving the sad news. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assure the community that the police are looking into these crimes,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Watchdog Ipid probes shoot-out between Cape Town cops and suspected hijacker

A suspected hijacker and a woman are under police guard at a Cape Town hospital after a shootout with police on Monday night.
News
2 hours ago

Witnesses in SIU’s Gauteng health PPE graft investigation fear for their safety

'The killing of Babita has left many of us with so much fear.'
News
21 hours ago

Kidnapped Durban doctor found locked in room at north coast lodge

An intensive search for a young Durban doctor ended in success when she was found locked in a room at a north coast lodge on Monday.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a ... South Africa
  3. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  4. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa
  5. A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...