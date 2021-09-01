Another mass shooting in Umlazi leaves five dead

Five people were shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

The mass shooting comes three days after six people were killed at an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi on Saturday.

Transport, community safety and liaison departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said on Wednesday morning that the latest incident took place in W-section.

“Last night, on Tuesday August 31, at W-section, another five people were shot and killed, and three others sustained serious injuries. Reports suggests that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9mm pistols, attacked them.

“The victims sustained serious injuries on the head and upper body. The three who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Thirty-seven 9mm cartridges, two spent bullets and a live round of ammunition were found at the scene.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni condemned the violence in the area and called for the police to speed up investigations to get to the bottom of the killings.

“I want to express my concern regarding the recent brutal killings that have happened at Umlazi. What worries me the most is that the majority of people who are involved are very young. I can’t even start to imagine how their families are receiving the sad news. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assure the community that the police are looking into these crimes,” she said.

