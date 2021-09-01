WATCH | C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried?

On Monday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases shared information about the new Covid-19 variant, named C.1.2, which was recently detected and confirmed.

The Delta variant still predominates in SA, with C.1.2 detected at a low frequency. It has become more common, but is present in fewer than 3% of samples.

Where and when was it first discovered, should we be concerned and do current vaccines work? We explain it all.