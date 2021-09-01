South Africa

WATCH | C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried?

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
01 September 2021 - 12:48

South African scientists have identified a new coronavirus variant that shares many mutations with some of the world’s most dominant strains, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it does not seem to be spreading.

On Monday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases shared information about the new Covid-19 variant, named C.1.2, which was recently detected and confirmed.

The Delta variant still predominates in SA, with C.1.2 detected at a low frequency. It has become more common, but is present in fewer than 3% of samples.

Where and when was it first discovered, should we be concerned and do current vaccines work? We explain it all. 

READ MORE:

What we know so far about new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

This is what we know so far about a new Covid-19 variant - dubbed C.1.2 - which was recently detected in SA.
News
1 day ago

New Covid-19 variant not a threat to vaccine efficacy, say scientists

NICD experts said on Monday there was no reason to believe the new variant - dubbed C.1.2 - will disrupt the efficacy of either the J&J or the Pfizer ...
News
1 day ago

Criselda Kananda prays for SA as news of latest Covid-19 variant hits

A new covid-19 variant found in SA has left the country concerned.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  3. Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a ... South Africa
  4. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa
  5. A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...