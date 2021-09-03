Want to change your R350 grant payment method? Here is what you need to know

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has opened a system to change the R350 social relief of distress grant payment method.

On Thursday, Sassa announced that applicants for the grant can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account.

Here is what you need to know.

When can I change my payment method? And what is the quickest method?

Sassa said the window to change the payment method opens on Friday until September 10.

“Sassa confirms the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at the Post Office,” it said.

“The Post Office does not pay the social relief of distress grant during the normal social grant payments of the old age, disability and children’s grant.”

Can I get payment through my Sassa card?

Sassa said caregivers who receive child grants and who have been approved for the R350 relief grant are paid through their Sassa payment card.

“Those clients who have received the R350 grant in their Sassa card are advised not to collect at the post office but to access the money at merchants or ATMs.

“These clients are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases and not necessarily only to withdraw cash,” said Sassa.